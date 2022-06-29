4th of July

East Bay Cities Begin Selling ‘Safe and Sane' Fireworks

By NBC Bay Area staff

Fourth of July is around the corner and on Tuesday, Bay Area cities began selling “safe and sane” fireworks.

In Dublin, those fireworks are allowed but they can only be set off on 4th of July in designated areas like city parks and away from apartment communities.

The city plans to have extra officers on hand this year to ensure safety. 

But with more than a dozen brush fires in the East Bay in the past week, Cal Fire said even “safe and sane” fireworks are risky. 

"Those fuels are definitely getting into their critical stages,” said Chief Ben Nicholls of Cal Fire. “And we need everyone's help to avoid those future fires. Locally roughly 99% of our fires are caused by humans." 

Anyone who uses fireworks illegally can face a fine of up to $5,000.

This article tagged under:

4th of JulyCal Firefireworkssafe and sane fireworks
