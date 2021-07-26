East Bay Experiences Violent Weekend with Multiple Shootings

The East Bay experienced multiple shootings over the weekend, marking a violent moment for residents of the area.

In Contra Costa County, a woman lost her life in a freeway shooting and a child was injured during the incident.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the shooter was riding or driving in another vehicle and got away.

The victim of the shooting was a 24-year-old woman who was behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry. She was shot and killed around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Concord as she drove westbound on the highway.

The child in the front passenger seat was also shot, but luckily survived. A child in the baby seat behind the driver was not hurt.

Just after midnight Saturday, another shooting took place outside a liquor store in Antioch.

The incident send a grandmother to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The shooting took place as the woman was waiting on a car outside Romi's liquor store while her granddaughter went inside.

Three men began shooting at each other sending a bullet right through the windshield of the car and hitting the grandmother.

According to police, she is in stable condition.

Two other people we shot in this incident, including one of the gun men. A second gun men was arrested later and the third shooter has not been located.

Also in the East Bay, a man was arrested in Brentwood Friday after starting two to three wildfires along Highway 4 at Sand Creek Road.

Firefighters were able to put the fires out before they spread and caused damage.

A suspect has been arrested.