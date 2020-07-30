East Bay Family Speaks Out After Death of Loved One in Nursing Home

An East Bay family is speaking out about the lonely death of a loved one at a Walnut Creek nursing home in the hopes of preventing it from happening to another family.

Kitty Hirai, 95, is one of 14 residents who have died of COVID-19 at ManorCare Health Services Tice Valley in Walnut Creek.

Sylvia Hegarty said she had power of attorney for the woman everyone called Aunt Kitty. But she said she wasn’t notified when Hirai tested positive and got sick.

She passed away before anyone got to say goodbye.

“I would have tried to be positive but I would have liked to have told her I loved her,” Hegarty said.

ManorCare staff said they did try to call Hegarty, a claim she said is not true.

She said a doctor did call her roommate and daughter and left a message saying he would call back, but she said he never did.

She sent ManorCare a letter urging them to make sure the correct people are contacted so residents can connect with loved ones.