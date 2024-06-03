Fire crews on high alert as heat rises in the East Bay

Cal Fire crews managed to get a fast-moving grass fire under control Monday evening near the Altamont Pass on Patterson Pass Road in Livermore with crews stopping the fire at 115 acres -- preventing any threats to nearby homes.

“These flashy fuels, these grass fires, they burn very quickly, and then they tend to get extinguished fairly quickly,”Cecile Juliette of Cal Fire said.

Now, their attention turns to the next few days and the potential for more fires across the region.

“The rolling hills of the Bay Area, you’re going to see more fires like this,” Juliette said.

One of those fires is the Corral Fire, erupting Saturday near the Lawrence Livermore Lab, burning through thousands of acres and forcing evacuations in the area.

One Tracy man is dealing with the loss of his parents’ home of 30 years which was destroyed by the fire.

“Had a knock at the door from the sheriff’s department and told them they needed to get out. They grabbed their dogs, their turtle, some clothes, they forgot meds and other stuff,” Travis Custis said.

And as the temperatures pick up in the coming days, Cal Fire will continue to monitor conditions with all hands on deck for what could become a busy summer of wildfires.

“Our firefighters are aware of the weather patterns and the wind patterns and usually, they know generally speaking the time periods of the day when there’s typically going to be more chance of a fire being reported,” Juliette said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Cal Fire is reminding everyone to sign up for any safety alerts in order to get notifications for evacuation orders.

But they are definitely keeping a close eye on the weather conditions due the incoming heat.