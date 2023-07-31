East Bay community mourns loss of football coach who drowned in Lake Tahoe

Friends of a Concord football coach are raising money for his family after he died in a drowning accident in Lake Tahoe on Saturday.

Bill Siu was a husband and father of four who, according to the GoFundMe page "loved to take his family to Disneyland, a master navigator of the park, committed to bringing the magic back home for his kids, long after leaving the park. For anyone, really."

A high school and college athlete, Siu coached at Clayton Valley High School, where his son Kanoah also played.

Described as an avid Raiders fan who drove a silver and black truck, Siu was a coach at P2P Transformation Center in Concord, "where he shared his love of fitness, impacting the lives of hundreds of people's journeys towards their health goals.

"Bill loved reggae music and taking trips to bring his family to see new sights," the page says. "Bill loved learning about new ideas, skills and sports. He was a grillmaster, even on hot days in Concord, CA."

The GoFundMe page asks for help. "This unexpected and devastating loss has left his family stunned. We need your help with the costs of Bill's emergency medical care and funeral and memorial expenses for his family."

As of noon Monday, the page raised $25,080 or its $50,000 stated goal. The page can be found at https://bit.ly/44OSNrL.