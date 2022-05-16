East Bay Leaders Concerned After ‘White Lives Matter' Demonstration

The aftershock of a "White Lives Matter" demonstration in the East Bay over the weekend is hitting close to home for many as a new week begins.

Some Bay Area leaders are taking a stance, saying the events were unacceptable.

Arnold Ramirez has lived in Blackhawk for five years now and says he's felt welcomed. But hearing about Saturday's demonstration in Danville upsets him.

On Saturday, a small group of demonstrators, faces covered, held up signs that read "White Lives Matter" and "We will not forget Waukesha," referring to the Waukesha, Wisconsin, incident in which a Black driver drove into a holiday parade, killing five people.

The "White Lives Matter" demonstration happened the same day as Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, where a white teenager targeted a Black community.

Ramirez says those people don't represent Blackhawk.

"I really never encountered those people that were saying something like that -- yet," he told NBC Bay Area.

Veronica Benjamin, co-founder of the group Conscious Contra Costa, disagrees.

"There are many things to indicate that this was an organized group of white supremacists who are in concert, or listening in to conversations within the national white supremacist network," she said.

Danville Mayor Newell Arnerich issued a statement to make it clear his town doesn't condone that behavior.

"These people were acting out hate speech. Though not a crime, this was clearly an abhorrent gesture towards people of color," the statement read. "Our Town stands united against racism in any form and any acts that direct harm or hatred toward people based upon race, culture, religion, sexual orientation, gender or disability."

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe also felt the ripple effect of Saturday's demonstration and said he's "getting more and more concerned."

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office told NBC Bay Area Sunday that it responded to the demonstration and determined the group was not violating the law.