East Bay Man Arrested on Gun Offenses Following Alleged Standoff

By Bay City News

Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office

A man has been arrested and charged with gun offenses after he allegedly barricaded himself in his home last week in unincorporated Contra Costa County, sheriff's officials said Monday.

Jimmey Parrish, 30, was arrested last Thursday following an alleged standoff Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning in the 2400 block f O'Toole Way in the community of Tara Hills.

The apparent standoff unfolded at 8:43 p.m. when sheriff's deputies were sent to Parrish's home after he was said to have brandished a weapon and may have fired a gun.

Sheriff's officials said deputies tried to speak with Parrish, but they failed. Negotiators responded and also tried to speak with Parrish and they also failed.

Early Wednesday morning, a SWAT team went into the home, which was allegedly fortified, and detained Parrish. He was taken to a hospital.

No one was injured in the standoff, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies seized guns from the home.

Parrish is being held in the county jail in lieu of $353,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's investigation division at (925) 313-2600. Anonymous voice mail messages can be left at (866) 846-3592 and tips can be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us.

