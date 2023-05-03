East Bay MUD Celebrates 100 Years With Limited Edition Beer

East Bay Municipal Utility District is celebrating its 100 years of service by partnering with a local brewery to create a limited edition beer using the utility's tap water.

East Bay MUD worked with Drake's Brewing Company to create the Water Wings East Bay Lager.

The utility wanted a beer highlighting its tap water, which makes its way to the East Bay via the Pardee Reservoir in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Drake's Brewing Company went with a lager. The beer is made up of 95% tap water.

"We chose to brew a lager instead, which lagers known throughout the world rely upon very clean, very pristine waters," Drake's Brewing Company Sustainability Manager Hal McConnerllouge said. "Because East Bay Mud provides that to us, we wanted to showcase how awesome their water is and make a really nice clean and crisp beer that we could add very minimal hops to."

While the beer is majority tap water, McConnerllouge said customers won't be disappointed.

"In a beer that has flaws, you can put a bunch of hops in there and hide them, but this is a pretty stripped down beer and pretty basic, so if there was any flaws and stuff it would show," he said. "But luckily we're really good at making beer."

The beer will be available at Drake's Brewing Company locations this Friday and at various retailers across the East Bay by the end of the month.

As for the proceeds from sales, East Bay MUD spokesperson Tracie Morales said they will go toward the water lifeline program, which assists underserved communities having difficulty paying bills.

"Being able to access clean, reliable water is vital," she said. "It's vital to every person in our service area. We want to support this program."