East Bay nonprofit works to end sexual violence

WARNING: Details in this story may be difficult for some people.

From the slums of Africa to the Bay Area. Two women are sharing their stories of survival, thanks to the work of an East Bay nonprofit. Freely in Hope helps survivors of sexual violence across Kenya and Zambia.

Friends Lydia Matioli and Jean Nangwala were born and raised in slums in different parts of Africa. They lived in poverty and endured years of sexual abuse and violence – something no one talked about in their villages.

Matioli, who grew up in Kenya, said the realities of the violence hit her in high school when her best friend was gang raped.

"Because of the stigma around this and because of how normalized it is in our community, she was not able to tell anyone," Matioli said. "That's when I started to comprehend my own experience of abuse, which happened when I was five. I had to go to therapy just to connect all of the things to get to a point where I can talk about it like I do right now."

Growing up in Zambia, Nangwala was abused as a child, teenager and young woman. Her healing came when she confronted the pain and talked about it, even though it made others uncomfortable.

“I was 15. I was at church and shared the incident that happened in my teen years and everyone was so shocked on their face," Nangwala said. "I really want you to feel uncomfortable because now you know that people are talking about.”

The women received scholarships through Freely in Hope, a nonprofit that aims to equip survivors of sexual violence with safe education, mental health services and leadership training.

Both women now work for Freely in Hope. Matioli is the programs and partnerships director. Nangwala is the lead storyteller. They are now taking their message around the world and back to their home country, changing the narrative for young people in Africa.

“To see them shifting their mindset from normalizing violence to being advocates, it’s everything to me," Matioli said.

"I did the exact opposite of what I was asked to do," Nangwala said. "I spoke up. I did tell people I was a rape survivor and I went ahead and got an education and do a job that I love. So, when I go back home, I go, 'This is the example.'”

On Saturday, Nov. 2, Freely in Hope will hold a gala event celebrating the strength and work of survivors. There are limited tickets left to the event.