East Bay Regional Park District Closes Locations Due to Extreme Weather

By Bay City News

Ridgeline locations of the East Bay Regional Park District will be closed from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Friday due to extreme weather conditions and likely cleanup needs, officials said. 

"High winds can cause falling trees and branches, which can cause injury and create safety hazards, the district said in an announcement. 

Gusts as of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night were as high as 63 mph, according to the National Weather Service. 

Closed locations include Anthony Chabot Regional Park (Redwood Canyon Golf Course may remain open) Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve, Huckleberry Regional Preserve, Kennedy Grove Regional Recreation Area, Lake Chabot Regional Park, Leona Canyon Open Space Regional Preserve, Reinhart Redwood Regional Park, Roberts Recreation Area, Sibley Regional Preserve, Tilden Regional Park (including Tilden Golf course), and Wildcat Canyon Regional Park/Alvarado Park.

