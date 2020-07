East Bay Regional Parks officers are investigating the remains of a male found at Huckleberry Regional Preserve, officials said in a tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call EBRPD dispatch at (510) 881-1833 or the tip line at (510) 690-6521.

No other information is immediately available.