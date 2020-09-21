East Bay Regional Parks Reopening Some Facilities Next Month

The East Bay Regional Park District announced Sunday it is reopening day use, camping and boating at some parks on Oct. 2 with capacity limitations in place after closing them in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though most East Bay regional parks, shorelines and trails have been open to the public during the pandemic, many park areas and facilities were closed on March 25 to avoid overcrowding and to adhere to state and local health orders.

Park areas and facilities reopening at the start of October for day use are subject to limited capacity operating on a first-come, first-serve basis. Additionally, all picnic areas, barbeques, and group campsites will continue to be closed in adherence to state and local health orders.

Parks with planned area and facility reopenings include Del Valle Regional Park, Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, Anthony Chabot Regional Park, Lake Chabot Regional Park, and Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve.

"Regional Parks have played an essential role in the community as a place for people to maintain their mental and physical health when most people have been in their homes the majority of the day," EBRPD general manager Robert Doyle said.

The park district asks visitors to follow all social distancing guidelines from local health agencies, and people must bring a mask or face covering to wear when within 6 feet of other visitors.

The East Bay Regional Park District said it is continuing to evaluate and plan for additional park area and facility openings. Parks that continue to remain closed are being evaluated for safety hazards before reopening.

For up-to-date information on park status during COVID-19, people can visit www.ebparks.org/COVID-19.