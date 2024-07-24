East Bay seniors struggle to keep AC on as PG&E bills climb

East Bay seniors say turning on their air conditioning is a must during hot summer days, but with PG&E bills on the rise, covering the cost has become a huge concern.

Oakley senior Evelyn Salinas said it’s been tricky to make ends meet during this summer’s heat spikes.

"You gotta pay your PG&E and lack on food," she said.

Like many Contra Costa County seniors, Salinas depends on help from nonprofits like a mobile farmers' market to keep her fridge stocked and AC running.

Sandy Crandall has been spending as much time as possible at the Antioch Senior Center to stay cool. Her PG&E bill spiked last month even though she minimally used her air conditioning.

"Our air conditioner is set at 80 and our electric bill was $225 last month," she said. "That’s a lot for some seniors on fixed incomes. That bites."

Mike Campbell with the watchdog group within the Public Utilities Commission that advocates on behalf of consumers for lower rates said PG&E rates have increased more than five times the rate of inflation over the past decade and are only expected to keep climbing.

"PG&E, over the last three years, their rates have gone up by more than 50%, and over 10 years they’ve more than doubled," he said. "They are more than 110% higher than they were 10 years ago."

As the climate gets warmer, AC is a must for many.

"We need the air conditioning or else we’re going to suffer," Dorothy Turner said. "I just wish they would lower the bill."