East Bay Trail System Temporarily Closes Due to Excessive Heat

In response to the soaring temperatures seen throughout the region, trails that are a part of the East Bay Municipal Utility District trail system will be closed over the Labor Day weekend.

The East Bay Regional Parks District also chose to close portions of their trail system, due to community safety concerns and the elevated fire risk the heat brings with it.

Recreation areas and facilities around the Lafayette and San Pablo reservoir will remain open. EBMUD trails may reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 6 depending on weather conditions.

Updates on trail openings can be found on the EBMUD website or @ebmud on Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor.