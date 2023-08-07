Eastbound I-80 from Hercules to Crockett reopens

All lanes on eastbound Interstate 80 between Highway 4 in Hercules and the Cummings Skyway offramp in Crockett have been reopened after a weekend shutdown for road repairs, Caltrans said Monday.

The state transportation agency reopened all eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 at 5 a.m. Monday, after a whole weekend of pavement rehabilitation work on the freeway's two center traffic lanes.

The roadway shutdown, the second of three weekends of repair work on eastbound Interstate 80, will result in a safer and smoother ride for motorists on the main route between San Francisco and Sacramento, Caltrans said. Eastbound I-80 was closed on Friday beginning at 9 a.m.

The work on eastbound I-80 will continue the weekend of Aug. 18.

Meanwhile, work on westbound I-80 is scheduled on Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31 through Sept. 5. The westbound work will require a full closure of westbound I-80 between Interstate 780 in Vallejo and Highway 4 in Hercules.