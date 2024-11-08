Ebony Alert out for woman last seen near San Leandro

The California Highway Patrol issued an Ebony Alert for a missing woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon near San Leandro.

Lanisha Carr, 31, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Fairmont Drive and Foothill Boulevard near San Leandro, the CHP said. She was wearing a tie-dye crop top, dark jeans and black shoes.

Ebony Alert - Alameda and Contra Costa Counties.

Last seen: Fairmont Dr. and Foothill Blvd., San Leandro @ACSOSheriffs



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/glRwoiDKjv — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 8, 2024

Carr is described as Black, 5 feet 4 inches tall, around 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe she is on foot.

Anyone who has seen Carr should immediately call 911.