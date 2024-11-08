Ebony Alert out for woman last seen near San Leandro

The California Highway Patrol issued an Ebony Alert for a missing woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon near San Leandro.
Lanisha Carr, 31, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Fairmont Drive and Foothill Boulevard near San Leandro, the CHP said. She was wearing a tie-dye crop top, dark jeans and black shoes.
Carr is described as Black, 5 feet 4 inches tall, around 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Authorities believe she is on foot.
Anyone who has seen Carr should immediately call 911.
