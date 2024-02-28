Educators plan second Gaza war protest with students at Oakland school

Over the weekend, hundreds of educators from across the Bay Area rallied outside Westlake Middle School in Oakland to show support for Palestine and to protest what they called the Oakland Unified School District's attempts to "stifle" their free speech.

The event drew several counter-protesters, who say they want to see teachers not focused international events but rather focused on their students succeeding in class.

The same teachers plan to walk out of class with students Wednesday morning at Westlake and rally Wednesday afternoon outside the school district's board meeting.

