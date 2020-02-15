bart

One Wounded in Officer Involved Shooting in El Cerrito BART Station

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

Close-up of logo for the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) commuter rail system in the San Francisco Bay Area town of Daly City, California, November 3, 2017. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

One person was wounded in an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon at the El Cerrito del Norte Station, BART officials said.

The station was closed shortly after 2 p.m. and no other information was immediately released about the shooting.

Trains are currently turning back at the North Berkeley BART station, according to BART spokesman Chris Filippi.

AC Transit is providing services from the North Berkeley station and riders should take the AC Transit Bus 52 and transfer to Bys 72 or 72M to El Cerrito Plaza and Richmond.

According to a tweet by SF BART, a gun was recovered at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

