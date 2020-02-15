One Wounded in Officer Involved Shooting in El Cerrito BART Station

One person was wounded in an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon at the El Cerrito del Norte Station, BART officials said.

The station was closed shortly after 2 p.m. and no other information was immediately released about the shooting.

BPD confirms there has been an officer involved shooting at the El Cerrito del Norte Station and the station is currently closed. Person wounded is still alive. More details to come. — SFBART (@SFBART) February 15, 2020

Trains are currently turning back at the North Berkeley BART station, according to BART spokesman Chris Filippi.

AC Transit is providing services from the North Berkeley station and riders should take the AC Transit Bus 52 and transfer to Bys 72 or 72M to El Cerrito Plaza and Richmond.

According to a tweet by SF BART, a gun was recovered at the scene.

BART police confirms they've recovered a gun at the scene. El Cerrito del Norte station remains closed. No train service to Richmond station. No estimate yet on service restoration. — SFBART (@SFBART) February 15, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.