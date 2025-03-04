BART

BART train hits and kills person at El Cerrito Plaza station

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The El Cerrito Plaza BART station was shut down for nearly three hours Tuesday morning after a person on the tracks was struck and killed by a train, the transit agency said.

BART initially issued an alert at 8:40 a.m. about the station closure. The station reopened just before 11:30 a.m.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

A BART spokesperson said someone entered the trackway and was struck by a train. Preliminary investigation did not indicate foul play.

There was no train service to the El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito del Norte or Richmond stations during the emergency response. Trains are turning around at the North Berkeley station until further notice, Filippi said.

AC Transit buses were taking riders between the affected stations during the disruption, Filippi said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

BARTAlameda County
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us