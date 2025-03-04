BART train hits and kills person at El Cerrito Plaza station

The El Cerrito Plaza BART station was shut down for nearly three hours Tuesday morning after a person on the tracks was struck and killed by a train, the transit agency said.

BART initially issued an alert at 8:40 a.m. about the station closure. The station reopened just before 11:30 a.m.

A BART spokesperson said someone entered the trackway and was struck by a train. Preliminary investigation did not indicate foul play.

There was no train service to the El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito del Norte or Richmond stations during the emergency response. Trains are turning around at the North Berkeley station until further notice, Filippi said.

AC Transit buses were taking riders between the affected stations during the disruption, Filippi said.