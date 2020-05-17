El Cerrito Recycling Center Reopens With Reduced Hours, Safety Guidelines

The popular Recycling Center in El Cerrito, the largest and most comprehensive facility of its kind in the area, reopened Wednesday with reduced open hours and services, and novel coronavirus safety regulations in place.

The center, located at 7501 Schmidt Lane, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Center users and staff are required to wear face masks and maintain a 6-foot distance while there and users should try to limit visits to 15 minutes. Staff will limit the number of cars and pedestrians to help facilitate safe practices.

The center's exchange zone and interpretive area, along with the office, lobby, and restrooms are temporarily closed to the public.

Self-service bins for recycling materials will be open daily and household hazardous waste collection will be available on Tuesdays.

Learn more at el-cerrito.org/recyclingcenter.