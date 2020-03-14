El Cerrito Resident Fatally Shoots Suspected Burglar

An El Cerrito resident fatally shot a suspected burglar apparently trying to break in to a home on Cutting Boulevard early Saturday, police said.

Residents at the home called police about 1:15 a.m. to report that someone was inside their garage.

A man who lived there armed himself and went to investigate, while his wife and daughter stayed in a bedroom, police said.

The man spotted someone who appeared to be trying to enter the home via a glass back door. The resident shouted at the person, but they didn't leave, police said.

The resident felt threatened and shot at the suspect in defense of himself and his family, police said. The suspect ran away and was found in the road near the home by police.

The suspect, whose name was not released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the suspect was trying to break in to the home and had likely burglarized other houses in the area.