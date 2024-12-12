El Cerrito police seek suspect in sexual battery of impaired woman

El Cerrito police are looking for a man accused of sexual battery of an impaired woman in November.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that 28-year-old Hugo Antonio Martinez Ortigoza was identified as the suspect in the sexual battery that occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.

According to police, a woman with sight and hearing impairments was followed by Martinez Ortigoza until she reached a more secluded residential area on Stockton Avenue near Elm Street in El Cerrito. He then allegedly approached the woman from behind and slapped her buttocks before he fled the area.

Based on video surveillance footage from businesses in the area, Martinez Ortigoza was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with a thin to medium build. He was wearing a dark gray beanie, a light gray sweatshirt, dark pants, and white and black shoes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact El Cerrito police at (510) 237-3233. Any other information can be provided to Detective Michael Olivieri at (510) 820-3061or molivieri@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.