Man shot, wounded in El Cerrito

By Bay City News

File image of police lights.
El Cerrito police arrested a person they believe shot and injured a male Tuesday morning, prompting a lockdown at a nearby school.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1800 block of Elm Street, police said.

Arriving officers located the injured victim and detained a person they identified as the shooter.

The victim was airlifted to a trauma center for treatment of his injuries. Police are still investigating the motive for the shooting.

Police said during the initial response, Summit K2 school at 1800 Elm St. was placed on a precautionary lockdown. The lockdown was lifted as soon as the scene was secured.

