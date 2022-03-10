Oakland

2 Dogs Dead in Encampment Fire That Sent Plumes of Smoke Over MacArthur Maze

Firefighters said at least three RVs were fully engulfed in flames

Two dogs died in an encampment fire that sent plumes of black smoke over the MacArthur Maze Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported near 34th and Wood streets in Oakland around 4 p.m.

Firefighters said at least three RVs were fully engulfed in flames but there were no reports of any people injured.

There is no information about the number of people displaced or what caused the fire.

Wood Street is closed between 19th and 34th streets, firefighters said.

No additional information was immediately available.

