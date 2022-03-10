2 Dogs Dead in Encampment Fire That Sent Plumes of Smoke Over MacArthur Maze

Two dogs died in an encampment fire that sent plumes of black smoke over the MacArthur Maze Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported near 34th and Wood streets in Oakland around 4 p.m.

Firefighters said at least three RVs were fully engulfed in flames but there were no reports of any people injured.

There is no information about the number of people displaced or what caused the fire.

Wood Street is closed between 19th and 34th streets, firefighters said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Update from Wood St x 34th Fire. Three RVs completely burned inside the RV lot. No reports of any human injuries. Two dogs found dead inside RV. Total persons displaced is being determined. Wood street is closed between 19th and 34th. Cause unknown. pic.twitter.com/VzK4IxYsQa — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) March 11, 2022

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.