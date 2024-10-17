Exotic bird stolen from Concord store reunited with owner, suspect arrested

One of two exotic birds stolen from a Concord pet store last month has been found and reunited with its owner, and at least one suspect has been arrested, police announced Wednesday.

The birds, Tofu and Plato, were stolen during a burglary at Feathered Follies in early September, according to police.

The case went cold for a time until recently when Union City police contacted Concord police and told them about an investigation that featured information relevant to the stolen bird case.

Authorities identified two suspects: Edward Casey of San Jose and Erik Stabile of Fremont. Casey was later arrested at his home, police said. Stabile has not been taken into custody, but there is an active warrant for his arrest.

Police came to learn that Tofu had been sold in a transaction involving an unknowing seller and buyer in Los Angeles.

The seller, who is not a suspect in the case, cooperated with police and expressed their desire to get Tofu back home, police said. That seller drove to Los Angeles, refunded the buyer and brought Tofu back to the Bay Area.

Plato's location remains unknown, but police said they are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about Plato's location or the case in general is asked to contact Concord police Detective Dylan Luciano at 925-603-5831 or Dylan.Luciano@cityofconcord.org.