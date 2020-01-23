Fairfield Woman Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Bank

A Fairfield woman was arrested on suspicion of robbing a bank Tuesday in the unincorporated Contra Costa County community of Alamo, sheriff's officials said Wednesday.

Deputies were dispatched at 11:07 a.m. to the Union Bank at 3191 Danville Blvd. after someone reported the robbery. Chelsea Smith, 37, allegedly threatened a teller and then fled with some cash.

Sheriff's officials launched an investigation and determined Smith was in Fairfield. Fairfield police detained Smith and detectives arrested her and took her to the Contra Costa County jail on suspicion of robbery. Smith was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, but she has since been released on bail.

Sheriff's officials said she may be connected with other robbery incidents Tuesday in Contra Costa County. One was in Pleasant Hill and the other was in Martinez.

Deputies continue to investigate the robbery. Anyone with more information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (925) 313-2600 or send a tip to tips@so.cccounty.us. Anonymous voice mail messages can be left at (866) 846-3592.