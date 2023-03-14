bay area storm

Falling Tree Hits Firetruck in Walnut Creek

By Pete Suratos

NBC Universal, Inc.

A falling tree slammed into a firetruck in Walnut Creek during Tuesday's powerful windstorm.

The tree came down along Ygnacio Valley Road, shutting down multiple lanes of traffic and damaging the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District engine.

The firefighters are OK, but the truck will need repairs.

Fire officials said everyone should expect more falling trees into Tuesday night, and they asked people to stay inside if they can.

