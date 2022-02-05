Family Begs Witnesses to Come Forward in SoFi Stadium Assault on Oakland Restauranteur

The family of the Oakland restauranteur who was assaulted during Sunday's NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is pleading for any witnesses to come forward.

Daniel Luna, 40, remains in a medically induced coma after being assaulted during Sunday's NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium. His family said Saturday that physicians performed a hemicraniectomy on the right side of Luna's head to relieve internal pressure on Friday.

Urging any witnesses to come forward, the family issued a statement, "We want to make sure these NFL events are safe and secure for everyone and that all parties responsible for this tragic and violent attack will be held accountable so that something like this never happens again."

Inglewood police Thursday arrested 33-year-old Cifuentes Alexis of Los Angeles on suspicion of injuring Luna. Police had traced a vehicle seen in the stadium's security video. Alexis posted $30,000 bail and was released at 1 a.m. Friday. Police are seeking felony charges.

Luna's restaurant Mistura is a Peruvian eatery on Piedmont Avenue in Oakland.

Luna's family Saturday thanked police and law enforcement officials for continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information, photos, video, or details of any kind is urged to reach out to Inglewood Police detective Will Salmon at (310) 412-5115 or wsalmon@cityofinglewood.org.