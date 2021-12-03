crime

Family of Security Guard Shot in Oakland Speaks Out, Asks Public for Help in Finding Suspect

Kevin Nishita was shot in an attempted armed robbery of a news crew in downtown Oakland on Nov. 24 and died days later

By NBC Bay Area staff

Alameda County Sheriff's Office

The family of the private security guard who died after being shot while on assignment in Oakland last week spoke out Friday, asking the public's help in seeking the person responsible.

Kevin Nishita was shot in an attempted armed robbery of a news crew in downtown Oakland on Nov. 24 and died days later.

He was employed by Star Protection Agency California and working with a KRON4 reporter at the time of the shooting.

A reward of $32,500 is being offered to anyone with information that may lead to an arrest.

Kevin Nishita, a security guard protecting a news crew died days following a gunfire battle. Former coworkers and friends remember him and mourn his passing. Sergio Quintana reports.

