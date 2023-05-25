Livermore

Fatal Crash on Eastbound I-580 in Livermore Snarls Traffic in Both Directions

By Stephen Ellison

A fatal crash on eastbound Interstate 580 through Livermore early Thursday morning shut down lanes for a couple of hours and snarled traffic in both directions, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash involving multiple vehicles occurred at about 3:30 a.m. along I-580 near First Street, and left one person dead, the CHP said.

It was not immediately clear if there were other injuries.

All eastbound lanes were blocked for about an hour, but some lanes had since reopened. The CHP estimated all lanes would be clear by about 6 a.m.

Westbound traffic also was slow through the area.

