Fatal crash involving motorcyclist blocks westbound I-580 in Livermore

A fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and a big-rig shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Livermore early Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. on westbound I-580 at North Livermore Avenue, the CHP said.
Multiple lanes are blocked, and motorists should expect delays, the CHP said.
No other details were immediately available.
