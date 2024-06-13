Livermore

Fatal crash involving motorcyclist blocks westbound I-580 in Livermore

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and a big-rig shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Livermore early Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. on westbound I-580 at North Livermore Avenue, the CHP said.

Multiple lanes are blocked, and motorists should expect delays, the CHP said.

No other details were immediately available.

