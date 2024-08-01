18-year-old woman killed in suspected DUI crash in Walnut Creek

One teen was killed and another was injured early Thursday morning after a vehicle slammed into a power pole at a high speed in Walnut Creek in what police suspect was a DUI crash.
The solo-vehicle wreck occurred at about 1 a.m. Thursday on Ygnacio Valley Road near Civic Drive, police said. The driver, an 18-year-old woman, died at the scene, and the passenger, a male possibly the same age, was injured and taken to a hospital.
The woman allegedly was driving drunk and speeding when she lost control of the vehicle, crossed a center divide and crashed into a power pole, police said. She wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
The passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, exited the vehicle on his own and told officers at the scene they had been drinking, police said. They were on their way to his home in Danville from a place in Pittsburg.
Ygnacio Valley Road was shut down as the power pole toppled across the roadway, police said. The estimated time for reopening was "well into the afternoon."
PG&E crews also responded to the scene to repair damage to the pole and electrical lines.
