2 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in San Pablo

Two people died and a third person was in critical condition after a head-on crash in San Pablo early Thursday morning, according to police.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, San Pablo police responded to reports of a two-vehicle head-on collision on El Portal Drive, between Glenlock Street and Fordham Street, San Pablo police Capt. James Laughter told NBC Bay Area.

The male driver of one vehicle died at the scene, and a female passenger in that vehicle died at a local hospital, police said. The male driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and El Portal Drive would remain closed between Glenlock and Fordham until about 7 a.m., police said.