Oakland

Fatal Gunshots Fired as Police Respond to Report of Catalytic Converter Theft

By Bay City News

A man died from a shooting as police officers were responding to a report of catalytic converter theft in Oakland early Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. in the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in the Glenview neighborhood of East Oakland.

Officers arrived and located the Oakland man suffering from apparent bullet wounds, according to police. He died despite the life-saving efforts of the officers, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821. People who want to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

