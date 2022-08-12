Police Arrest 2 in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Oakland Uber Driver

The Oakland Police Department arrested two people in connection with the fatal shooting of an Uber driver last month.

The shooting took place in the city’s Little Saigon neighborhood in broad daylight on July 17 and left Kon “Patrick” Fung dead.

Police said tips from the community, as well as work from detectives, led to the arrest of Major Willis and a juvenile on Tuesday.

Fung, 52, was inside his car on the intersection of East 22nd Street and 13th Avenue when the two suspects approached him and demanded he get out of the car.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When he didn’t, a shot was fired and Fung died at the scene, police said.

Willis was charged with murder and attempted carjacking and the juvenile was charged in juvenile court, The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said.

“Mr. Fung was senselessly and violently attacked while doing his job. His death has rocked the Little Saigon community,” said Alameda County District Attorney, Nancy O'Malley. “Our hearts and condolences go out to his family, friends and community.”

Willis was charged with murder and the juvenile was charged in Juvenile court, The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said.

The shooting prompted Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong to denounce the increase in violence in that area.

“This area has been impacted by violence over the last several months and we have been working with the community to try and address this violence,” said Armstrong in July. “We are addressing shootings, homicides, robberies and traffic enforcement in this particular area.”