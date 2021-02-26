Father Shot and Killed at Son's Football Practice in Oakland

A father who was coaching his son during a football practice in Oakland is dead after police say a man walked up and shot him in front of his children.

Friends lit candles and hung balloons Thursday in the football field at 63rd Avenue and Camden Street to pay tribute to Reuben Lewis.

Cell phone video showed the immediate aftermath -- the park filled with parents and children running for their lives after hearing gunshots.

“I pulled up I guess right when he was hitting the ground because everybody was scattering," said a family member.

She says Lewis was at the field coaching his son during a football practice. Both of his son’s, ages 8 and 5, were there and heard the shots.

“Who would do something like this? There were about 30 to 40 kids out here. It's unbelievable,” said friend and teammate Damon Jones.

Oakland police say the alleged shooter turned himself in to San Leandro police. Family says Lewis and the suspect knew each other, but police aren’t talking about what led up to it all.

“To have people to finally be able to come out and engage and participate in sports to have this event happen is really really tragic for our community,” said Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

Jones says Lewis was all about community, family and sports.

He was the star of the Oakland Bulldogs, a team that’s a part of the premier adult basketball league for players 35 and over.

Sunday’s championship game is now canceled in honor of lewis.

“Nobody has no morals no more, just do anything in front of anybody they don’t care about the safety of anybody,” said Jones. “It’s sad.”