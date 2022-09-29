Father, 5-Year-Old Son Recover After Being Struck, Dragged Through Castro Valley Trader Joe's

A 5-year-old and his father are recovering from extensive injuries after getting struck by a car and dragged through a Trader Joe’s in Castro Valley.

“I was putting my wallet back into my back pocket, I heard an engine rev, a window crash and seconds before the car had struck us from behind,” said Hayward resident Osvaldo Ledesma.

The crash happened as he was checking out of the Trader Joe's on Redwood Road.

He was with his 5-year-old son Benjamin and his daughter Ciel. She dodged the impact but Osvaldo and Benjamin didn’t.

“I tried to reach for my son but it was too late, there after the car pushed us against the counter, which pinned us standing up and just kept pushing us as if it was a tsunami,” said Osvaldo.

Six others were also injured. Police say and the 90-year-old driver who hit them is cooperating with officers.

“There were people screaming,” said Osvaldo, who two weeks later, still remembers the chaotic scene and how frightened he was as he saw his son dragged along his side with tears of agony.

“He had a broken right hip which required three pins to keep it stabilized, he had a broken pelvis, a broken left shoulder and of course the drag burn tire burn on his left thigh,” said the father.

Benjamin spent four nights at a children's hospital after undergoing surgery and he may also need plastic surgery for his thigh.

“It’s still in question if he’ll make a full recovery as a normal 5-year-old,” said Osvaldo, who has to stay off his feet for at least four more weeks.

He has a sprained right ankle and a fractured left knee.

He said he’s had to turn down jobs due to his injuries and his wife took time off work to care for them so the bills are piling up.

“Right now it's just limbo, we're taking it day by day and figuring it out as we go,” said Osvaldo.

Friends created a GoFundMe page to help with those expenses and any future medical visits.

But this father and son are just glad that their family is together.

Osvaldo said he would really like to see storefront businesses put up barriers to protect their customers and calls on the DMV to take a deeper look at elder drivers coming in to renew their driver's license.