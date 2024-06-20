FBI searches Oakland mayor's house; no public safety threat

The FBI searched Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home on Thursday morning for an unknown reason, but there was no public safety threat, according to a source from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The mayor's office said it is aware of reports that the FBI is at the mayor's home but it was referring all questions to the FBI.

Law enforcement sources told NBC Bay Area it is one of four search warrant executions in Oakland as part of a larger operation that involves Thao.

Agencies involved in the warrant operation included the FBI, IRS, and United States Postal Service inspectors, a source told NBC News.

No other details were immediately available.