The aging Oakland Coliseum is overrun with feral cats and kittens.

The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority said the problem started during the pandemic.

Countless felines have made their way into stands and field and have become a nuisance.

The Coliseum Authority is working with animal control to humanely relocate or adopt out the cats and kittens.

There is an upside though. The authority said the rat population is dramatically reduced.