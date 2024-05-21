Fiery crash closes down busy roadway in Fremont

A fiery crash early Tuesday morning shut down a busy roadway in Fremont for several hours.
At about 12:40 a.m., police and fire crews responded to a "major collision" on Fremont Boulevard near Thornton Avenue, police said. Video footage from the scene showed a vehicle engulfed in flames.
Fremont Boulevard was closed between Thornton Avenue and Peralta Boulevard as police investigated the crash.
It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.
