Fiery crash closes down busy roadway in Fremont

A fiery crash early Tuesday morning shut down a busy roadway in Fremont for several hours.

At about 12:40 a.m., police and fire crews responded to a "major collision" on Fremont Boulevard near Thornton Avenue, police said. Video footage from the scene showed a vehicle engulfed in flames.

Fremont Boulevard was closed between Thornton Avenue and Peralta Boulevard as police investigated the crash.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.