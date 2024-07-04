Caught on camera: Fiery hit-and-run crash in Oakland neighborhood

Oakland police are searching for a driver responsible for a fiery hit-and-run crash on a residential street last week.

The crash happened shortly after midnight on June 28 along the 4100 block of Carrington Street, police said.

Surveillance video shared with NBC Bay Area showed the car hit a curb, launch into the air and burst into flames as it landed.

Responding officers found the overturned car abandoned and several parked vehicles with damage, police said.

Police determined that the driver fled from the scene before officers arrived.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's traffic unit at 510-777-8570.