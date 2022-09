Crews are battling a vegetation fire in Contra Costa County Tuesday, fire officials confirmed.

The Barry Fire has burned 50 acres on Barry Hill Road, just south of Highway 4 near Martinez and Crockett, the same area where a fire broke out Monday.

Cal Fire says four tankers and a helicopter are on scene battling the flames. The fire is 40% contained as of 2:25 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Crews are responding to Barry Hill Road for a 10 acre vegetation fire. This was the same area of yesterdays 125 acre fire. — CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) September 6, 2022