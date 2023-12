Flames engulfed the former harbor master's office at the San Leandro Marina Wednesday morning, the Alameda County Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to the scene.

It went to one alarm. The Department of Fish and Game along with the US Coast Guard have been called. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/lBYWYemubK — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) December 27, 2023