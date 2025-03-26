Fire burns at least two boats in Alameda harbor

Alameda fire crews responded to a fire burning at least two boats in the Marina Village Yacht Harbor, according to the city fire department in a social media post.

The blaze was first reported at about 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Marina Village Parkway, fire officials said. One of the boats had one person aboard, and they managed to escape the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Alameda Fire Boat 1 assisted with the fire attack and was working with Oakland Fire and the Coast Guard to contain oil and fluids in the bay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.