bay area weather

Fire danger closes all inland East Bay regional parks

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The East Bay Regional Park District has closed its hills and inland parks and areas through Friday morning due to the high fire danger caused by this week's heat wave.

Swim facilities and shoreline parks will remain open.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The district still urges people at the swim facilities and shoreline parks to follow safety rules and tips, including avoiding the hottest part of the day.

The district advises that residents should drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen and lightweight, light-colored clothing, and should avoid drinking alcohol and caffeine, which can worsen the heat's effects on their body, and that open fires or barbecues of any type are not allowed, with the exception of gas-fueled stoves.

The district also asks people to stay on designated roads, with no off-road driving because heat from a vehicle's undercarriage can start a fire, and to secure all tow chains because dragging tow chains can also spark fires.

The list of closed areas in the park district can be found here.

bay area weather 5 hours ago

Weather service labels Bay Area heat wave an ‘exceptionally dangerous situation'

bay area weather Jul 1

Bay Area weather forecast: Extended heat wave to start July

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

bay area weather
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us