Fire danger closes all inland East Bay regional parks

The East Bay Regional Park District has closed its hills and inland parks and areas through Friday morning due to the high fire danger caused by this week's heat wave.

Swim facilities and shoreline parks will remain open.

The district still urges people at the swim facilities and shoreline parks to follow safety rules and tips, including avoiding the hottest part of the day.

The district advises that residents should drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen and lightweight, light-colored clothing, and should avoid drinking alcohol and caffeine, which can worsen the heat's effects on their body, and that open fires or barbecues of any type are not allowed, with the exception of gas-fueled stoves.

The district also asks people to stay on designated roads, with no off-road driving because heat from a vehicle's undercarriage can start a fire, and to secure all tow chains because dragging tow chains can also spark fires.

The list of closed areas in the park district can be found here.