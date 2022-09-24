Berkeley

Police Investigating 2 Brush Fires Set at People's Park Construction Site

NBC Bay Area

Police in Berkeley are investigating two brush fires that were set Friday at a housing construction site at People's Park. Police are investigating the incident, which occurred Friday at around 10:45 p.m., as arson.

An unknown suspect set the two brush fires, which occurred in the center area of the park and in the northwest area of the park, police said.

The Berkeley Fire Department responded to the scene and put out the fires.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (510) 642-6760.

