Firefighters in Richmond were kept busy late Friday afternoon in battling a small grass fire in the north Richmond area.

The fire, near Parr Boulevard and Richmond Parkway, was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Smoke from the fire could be seen in north Richmond and in the area of Hilltop Mall.

Richmond fire officials said there were no injuries. There were no evacuations.

Firefighters continue to mop up in the burn area.