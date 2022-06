Firefighters are battling a two-alarm brush fire in the area of Golf Club and Leland Roads in Pittsburg Tuesday afternoon.

Flames have consumed at least 10 acres, Cal Fire said

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District ask everyone avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

We are assisting @ContraCostaFire with a vegetation fire in the vicinity of Golf Club Ct. in Pittsburg reported to be 10 acres in size. #ClubInc pic.twitter.com/0mW0lQ3irv — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 15, 2022