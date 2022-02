Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at the Tesla factory in Fremont Friday afternoon.

The fire was outside the building and mainly coming from carboard pallets, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were necessary.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Firefighters are at the scene of a 2-alarm fire at the Tesla Factory (45500 Fremont Blvd). The fire is outside and mainly comprised of packing materials (cardboard pallets). Mutual aid has been requested from Milpitas FD. No reports of injuries. — Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) February 4, 2022