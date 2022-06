Firefighters are battling a brush fire at the 4500 block of River Rock Hill Road on the Pleasanton Ridge Thursday afternoon.

Evacuation orders are in place for anyone in the area of Golden Eagle, police said.

The fire has consumer at least 10 acres, firefighters said.

Foothill Road between Bernal Avenue and Castlewood Drive is closed to traffic. Police ask everyone avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.